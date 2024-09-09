Park City Singers recruiting voices for holiday concerts

The Park City Singers will perform back-to-back holiday concerts this year, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Until then, Park City Singers member Mary Gootjes said they’ll rehearse every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Park City Community Church.

She said anyone who likes to sing is welcome to participate.

“We are a non-audition community choir,” Gootjes said. “The only requirement be that you want to sing, and as I said, make music with other people in our community and for our community with our concerts.”

Artistic Director and Conductor Joe Demers said the choir can always use more men.

FULL INTERVIEW: Joe Demurs and Mary Gootjes of Park City Singers Listen • 7:01

“We want everybody,” he said. “But sometimes we are a little short on the men in the bases and the tenors. But in the last couple of years, we've had really strong singers. I hope they return this year, but we can always use more.”

Demers said the group usually has between 45 and 50 singers but can take up to 60.

He selected the music for this year’s performances which include what he calls the chestnuts, or the standards, like “The Christmas Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Demers said this year, the choir will also be performing a few new pieces.

“One being Benedictus from “The Armed Man,” which is a larger work by Carl Jenkins,” he said. “And he's a contemporary Welsh composer who wrote this about 25 years ago for peace, and we thought it would be a good fit for this year, given the situation in the world in certain places. So, it's a beautiful choral piece that has a wide range of dynamics. So that's something I'm looking forward to working on with them.”

There is a $45 fee for the music that can be paid for at the time of registration.

Click here for registration information.