Longtime Park City event planner, business liaison departing City Hall

Diersen first came to Park City during a college spring break trip, and moved here full time shortly after graduating.

She worked in art galleries on Main Street and managed a hotel front desk before finding a gig at the Kimball Art Center, where she spent ten years as education director.

Diersen joined Park City Municipal in 2014. She’s held numerous responsibilities, including coordinating special events and managing relationships with Main Street businesses.

Diersen will leave City Hall next month to take a new job working for the redevelopment agency in South Salt Lake.

“They’re doing a ton of new development down there, but mainly they’re working to rebuild and kind of move their downtown,” Diersen said.

Diersen says she’s excited to work at the intersection of art and business. In South Salt Lake she’ll be working alongside Jonathan Wiedenhammer, who left Park City in 2022 after serving as economic development manager for over two decades.

Reflecting on her time in Park City, Diersen says being part of a community is what drives her to go to work everyday.

“The people that I work with at the city are incredible and I’ve learned so much from them, and so appreciative of that opportunity,” she said. “I also just really love the relationships that I’ve been able to develop, whether it’s working with businesses or the artists or the resorts or even community members, doing outreach with them and really understanding their perspective to try and change things or evolve the city based on what the community needed and what they wanted.”

As others have said before, Diersen says it’s important that Park City keep its funk.

“Sometimes I think we need to take ourselves a little less seriously and have a little more fun,” she said. “It’s sometimes harder and harder to do that, and there’s certainly a balance of how to do that without creating too many impacts. But I think the most important thing is, I think we can all learn from each other and take time to listen to each other’s perspective.”

She says she’s particularly proud of how the Park City community came together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diersen’s last day is Oct. 11. Park City Municipal has posted her position on the city’s online job database.