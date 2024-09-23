Park City to open new trail at Snow Park for e-mountain bike use

This week Park City is opening an e-mountain bike friendly trail beginning at Snow Park and ending at Silver Lake Village in Deer Valley.

Near Silver Lake, the trail connects to a broader network of singletrack in Wasatch County, near Deer Valley’s new East Village base area. It utilizes segments of several existing trails, including Finn’s, Deer Crest and Mid Mountain.

This summer a majority of the Park City Council approved a pilot program to dedicate a trail for e-bikes

Park City Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin says trail crews are out posting new signage, and the trail will open to e-bikes on Wednesday.

“The reason that trail went into that location was there was a request to be able to have another way to tie in and up and over to the kind of East Village, Wasatch County trails,” Cartin said. “So we worked with our partners, Deer Crest and Deer Valley, to identify a trail.”

Class 1 e-bikes, which are pedal assist and max out at 20 mph, are the only type of e-bikes allowed on the trail.

“It’s a moderate incline,” Cartin said. “Nothing too crazy or too steep, so it’s kind of a good cruiser. I wouldn’t send a full blown beginner up it, but also you don’t need to have previous Olympic gold medal experience to go up and over it.”

Wasatch County allows e-bikes on singletrack trails, while Park City maintains a complete ban. The only exception in Park City is if Class 1 e-bike riders are 65 and older or have a mobility disability. However, the new e-bike trail opening Wednesday will be open to all Class 1 riders.

A map of the new trail can be found here.