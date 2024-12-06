Crews shift Park City prescribed burns to Ontario Mine Bench

Crews were burning slash piles on Treasure Hill earlier this month. This weekend they will shift focus to the Ontario Mine Bench near Marsac Avenue.

Weather permitting, the burns are planned Sunday and Monday. Park City Municipal said favorable weather conditions are expected to push out the smoke.

The public is asked to not report smoke where crews are working.

Burns are planned through mid-December, while the weather cooperates.

To sign up for notifications about future burn projects and news and events from Park City Municipal, click here.