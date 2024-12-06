© 2024 KPCW

Crews shift Park City prescribed burns to Ontario Mine Bench

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM MST
Crews will be conducting prescribed burns near Bear Hollow through the end of the week.
Alpine Forestry
Crews will be conducting prescribed burns near Bear Hollow through the end of the week.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry crews are doing more prescribed burns around Old Town Park City.

Crews were burning slash piles on Treasure Hill earlier this month. This weekend they will shift focus to the Ontario Mine Bench near Marsac Avenue.

Weather permitting, the burns are planned Sunday and Monday. Park City Municipal said favorable weather conditions are expected to push out the smoke.

The public is asked to not report smoke where crews are working.

Burns are planned through mid-December, while the weather cooperates.

To sign up for notifications about future burn projects and news and events from Park City Municipal, click here.
