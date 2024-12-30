What is open in the Wasatch Back on New Year's Day
All local government offices will be closed on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year.
For Summit and Wasatch county residences and businesses, Wednesday trash pickups will be delayed to Thursday.
See below for a full list of what is opened and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Liquor Stores:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 7 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed
U.S Post Offices:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Offices closed, Priority Mail Express deliveries only
Park City Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed
Summit County Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed
Wasatch County Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed
Park City MARC:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 6 p.m.
New Year's Day - Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Park City Ice Arena:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Open regular hours
Basin Rec Fieldhouse:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closes at 1 p.m.
Park City Library
New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed
Summit County Libraries:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed
Wasatch County Library:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed