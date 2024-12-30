© 2025 KPCW

What is open in the Wasatch Back on New Year's Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:56 PM MST
Waiting with friends for midnight on New Year's Eve.
gpointstudio
/
Adobe Stock

All local government offices will be closed on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year.

For Summit and Wasatch county residences and businesses, Wednesday trash pickups will be delayed to Thursday.

See below for a full list of what is opened and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Liquor Stores:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 7 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed

U.S Post Offices:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Offices closed, Priority Mail Express deliveries only

Park City Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed

Summit County Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed

Wasatch County Government buildings:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed

Park City MARC:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 6 p.m.
New Year's Day - Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park City Ice Arena:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Open regular hours

Basin Rec Fieldhouse:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closes at 1 p.m.

Park City Library
New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed

Summit County Libraries:
New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.
New Year's Day - Closed

Wasatch County Library:
New Year's Eve - Open regular hours
New Year's Day - Closed
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver