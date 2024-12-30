What is open in the Wasatch Back on New Year's Day

For Summit and Wasatch county residences and businesses, Wednesday trash pickups will be delayed to Thursday.

See below for a full list of what is opened and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Liquor Stores :

New Year's Eve - Closes at 7 p.m.

New Year's Day - Closed

U.S Post Offices :

New Year's Eve - Open regular hours

New Year's Day - Offices closed, Priority Mail Express deliveries only

Park City Government buildings :

New Year's Eve - Open regular hours

New Year's Day - Closed

Summit County Government buildings :

New Year's Eve - Open regular hours

New Year's Day - Closed

Wasatch County Government buildings :

New Year's Eve - Open regular hours

New Year's Day - Closed

Park City MARC:

New Year's Eve - Closes at 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park City Ice Arena:

New Year's Eve - Open regular hours

New Year's Day - Open regular hours

Basin Rec Fieldhouse :

New Year's Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.

New Year's Day - Closes at 1 p.m.

Park City Library

New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.

New Year's Day - Closed

Summit County Libraries :

New Year's Eve - Closes at 3 p.m.

New Year's Day - Closed