Park City mayor, city council spots on 2025 ballot

Mayor Nann Worel and Park City Councilmembers Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell have a year left to serve in their terms.

Elected in 2021, the trio joined forces and often campaigned together.

So far, only one has announced they plan to run for reelection.

Toly told KPCW Jan. 3 she plans to run for a second term.

"As a lifelong Park City native, I have a deep passion and unwavering commitment to this incredible community,” Toly said. “I am dedicated, energized and excited to continue working on important projects and initiatives that make a difference. There is still much to be done, and if the community feels my contributions remain valuable, I would be honored to serve another four years."

Toly owns and operates Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street and won the most votes of any city council candidate when she first ran in 2021. While on the council, she said her priorities have included creating a future plan for the Main Street area, redeveloping the Park City Senior Center, working on transportation solutions and advocating for small businesses and workers.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she hasn’t made a decision about reelection.

“It is early, it’s six months out, and right now I’m not ready to announce any decision,” Worel said. “It’s an exciting time at the city and I’m just focusing on that right now.”

The mayor said she’s focused on several projects including the senior center, the Bonanza Park five-acre development and affordable housing in Clark Ranch near Park City Heights.

Worel beat former mayor Andy Beerman in the 2021 election after serving on the city council and planning commission.

City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell did not respond to KPCW’s request for comment about his reelection plans.

Rubell joined the council in 2021, finishing about 80 votes behind Toly.

Only days into 2025, it’s unclear what other candidates may run for office this year.

Candidates can’t officially file to enter a race until this summer ahead of the November election.