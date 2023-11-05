Park City-owned Clark Ranch could become affordable home site

The 344 acres known as Clark Ranch is located just south of the Park City Heights neighborhood near U.S. 40.

Park City bought the property in 2014, and identified it as a potential spot for affordable housing in 2018. The land was part of a 1,200-acre annexation the city approved in 2022. It’s zoned as recreation open space.

Google Earth/Park City Municipal/Stereotonic The red border shows the perimeter of Clark Ranch, next to U.S. 40 and the Park City Heights neighborhood. The bottom section of the red outlines the area seen as a potential spot for housing.

Park City Housing Manager Browne Sebright and architect Jarrett Moe with consultant Stereotomic presented the results of a study looking at the housing possibilities on Clark Ranch to the city council Thursday.

The site has slopes ranging between 11% and 70%. The study says most of the property should remain open space for that reason.

However, Sebright said a 15-acre portion of Clark Ranch closest to Park City Heights could be used for housing.

“The study found that development on the site is feasible,” he said. “A development somewhere between 90 and 200-odd units would be possible on that northwestern-most corner.”

He said even at maximum buildout, the existing utility infrastructure could service the new neighborhood.

Moe, the consultant, presented three development alternatives based on density and price.

The cheapest option presented is 90 units of townhomes, which the study says could cost up to $60 million. Option two has 150 units, with a mix of townhomes and single-floor condos. The densest and most expensive option calls for 230 units ranging in size, and is projected to cost between $80 million and $100 million.

Moe recommended the city partner with a private developer, similar to the EngineHouse development that recently broke ground.

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly expressed excitement about the potential for affordable housing on Clark Ranch.

“I think there’s such great potential out there for not only city employees, but employees of this community perhaps being able to buy something,” Toly said. “We’ve been focused quite a bit lately on rentals, and I think there is still quite a bit of need for for-sale units as well.”

The study found the project would require a new frontage road along the highway and a connection through Park City Heights.

So far, no date has been announced for the potential project to return to the city council.