Winter storm delays weekend Park City ski competitions

The storm started with a wintry mix in Park City and Heber Friday. ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said the Wasatch Back will see a few inches of snow before the storm moves out Saturday morning.

“We could be looking at about one to three inches for many areas there in the Wasatch Back,” he said. “Probably closer to three inches as you get towards the Park City area, but as you get down into the Heber Valley, we could see a nice covering, up to an inch or so.”

Because of the weather, Deer Valley Resort canceled aerials qualifications Friday for the 2025 Intermountain Health International Freestyle World Cup . Instead, the competition went straight to finals.

The resort’s spokesperson Emily Summers said the teams got one qualification run and the top six advanced immediately to finals.

The weather also delayed Utah Olympic Park competitions by a day. The Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association (RMISA) giant slalom qualifiers are now on Saturday and the University of Utah Invitational is Sunday and Monday.

Haynes said the rain and snow ends early Saturday.

“The temperatures really plummet as we head towards our Saturday night into Sunday morning with clear skies and light winds, we're going to be looking at our overnight low temperatures dropping down into the single digits across the area,” he said.

Sunday, highs are expected in the 20s in Park City and the lower 30s in the Heber Valley. Haynes said to expect single-digit temperatures Monday as well.

