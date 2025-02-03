Freestyle skiers return to Deer Valley for World Cup

Recent warm weather has been a concern for the race crews preparing the moguls course on the Champion ski run and the four aerial jumps that launch skiers down the White Owl run. No matter what lies ahead, Resort spokesperson Emily Summers said the course is ready to go.

“We are in the business of weather, and we are pros at responding to whatever Mother Nature throws at us,” Summers said. “Twenty-seven years of hosting these international competitions. Most of the course builders and the volunteers have been here that long, working on it, and so we just adapt, and the courses are ready.”

She said new lighting on Champion with brighter LED bulbs will make a difference for both spectators and competitors.

Moguls open the three-day event. Timing for the qualification runs varies each day but the finals start nightly at 7:30 p.m. with awards presented at the finish area just before 9 p.m. The aerials are Friday and dual moguls on Saturday night.

Summers said the best way to get there is to take a bus; they will be given priority on the roads.

“I do recommend people kind of start making their way if they want to catch the finals around 5 p.m.,” she said. “Keep in mind that transit is an absolutely fantastic option. You get dropped off right there at Snow Park. We run increased buses with the city from Richardson Flat.”

U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson Courtney Harkins said a few local athletes are competing in moguls.

“Of course, town favorite and Deer Valley favorite Nick Page has had two podiums very recently,” she said. “It's super exciting to see him there, and he's really looking for his first podium at his home hill this weekend. So, he's got a good chance. Alli Macuga, she's had some podiums in the past, none this year so far, but she's still right in the thick of it. I mean, this women's moguls’ team is just incredible.”

Also look for local Nate Gendron, an 18-year-old from Park City who just secured an impressive eighth place in dual moguls at the Junior World Ski Championships. Other Americans to watch are Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf and Oliva Giaccio.

For aerials, Ashley Caldwell a four-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist will be competing as well as Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld who were both part of the 2022 Olympic gold medal-winning aerials team.

All the events are free and open to the public.

No bags are allowed at the venue, so whatever you bring must fit in your coat pocket or be put into the resort’s basket check at Snow Park Lodge.