Deer Valley Snow Park Village phase one up for approval

To create the new Snow Park Village, Deer Valley has proposed an underground parking garage that would make space for a new ski beach surrounded by hotels, condos and retail stores.

The development would replace the surface parking lots that make up much of Snow Park today.

The Park City Planning Commission is reviewing phase one of the proposal. It includes a three-story garage with about 2,000 parking spaces, most of which will be underground.

An underground transit center and utility and pedestrian improvements are also planned in phase one.

Deer Valley officials have told the commission they intend to charge for parking in the future, however it’s unclear how much and when fees will begin.

The commission has pushed Deer Valley to find ways to reduce the amount of single-occupancy vehicles coming for a ski day.

As a condition of approval, Deer Valley Drive on-street parking will no longer be allowed after this ski season.

If the first phase is approved, Deer Valley said construction on the underground garage will begin this summer.

Of the nearly 2,000 underground parking spaces, no more than 1,360 parking spaces will be designated for day skiers. The 600 other parking spaces will be limited to other uses like shopping and dining.

That’s because the Park City Council previously negotiated a 20% day skier parking reduction to limit the traffic impacts of the project.

On a peak ski day, about 1,700 vehicles park at Deer Valley, including street parking.

A traffic study projected the new development will generate more than 800 additional daily trips to Snow Park.

The entire Snow Park Village project is expected to take five years to complete.

But that will depend on the second phase of approvals relating to Deer Valley’s proposed vertical development. About 120 hotel rooms, 100 condos and 30,000 square feet of commercial space are planned, along with an event center and a new ski club.

The Park City Planning Commission is expected to vote on phase one of Snow Park Village at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Residents can share their feedback with planners at the meeting before commissioners vote on the project.

Meeting information