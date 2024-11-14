Deer Valley Snow Park 5-year construction plan includes reduced parking, no summer concerts

Deer Valley’s Snow Park Village project will put new residential units, hotel rooms and retail space on the existing base area parking lots. The plan also includes event and meeting space, a new ski club and moving all parking underground.

Deer Valley hopes to begin construction on the new base village by next summer. But that can’t happen until Park City officials approve the project.

1 of 5 — Screenshot 2024-11-14 120102.jpg Renderings of Snow Park Village. Deer Valley Resort 2 of 5 — Screenshot 2024-11-14 120305.jpg Renderings of Snow Park Village. Deer Valley Resort 3 of 5 — Screenshot 2024-11-14 120159.jpg Renderings of Snow Park Village. Deer Valley Resort 4 of 5 — Screenshot 2024-11-14 120138.jpg Renderings of Snow Park Village. Deer Valley Resort 5 of 5 — Screenshot 2024-11-14 120121.jpg Renderings of Snow Park Village. Deer Valley Resort

At the Park City Planning Commission Wednesday, resort officials presented a construction plan detailing how and when the new village will be built, and the impacts that will come with it.

Beginning next summer, available parking at the resort will be reduced. On a peak ski day currently, Deer Valley can park around 1,700 cars in Snow Park (this includes street parking).

During the summer of 2025 and the 2025-2026 ski season, less than half that will be available, about 700 spots.

The ongoing construction also means no summer concerts in 2026 or 2027.

Parking capacity will be at its lowest, with only 400 spots (a 75% reduction compared to today), during summer 2026 and the 2026-2027 ski season.

Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett said the resort is considering paid parking or reservations, although it’s unclear when a plan would be implemented and what the cost would be (paid parking will be implemented once Snow Park Village is complete).

Planning commissioners said the lack of parking will be a good test to see how Deer Valley can transport skiers from outside of Snow Park. With additional density coming to the base area, commissioners like Henry Sigg have emphasized the need for Deer Valley to encourage public transit use and carpooling.

“I think it’s important to convey to your guests that single-ride occupancy is not cool,” Sigg said.

Commissioner John Frontero has asked Deer Valley to come up with a five-year plan to reduce single-occupancy vehicles in Snow Park.

“I think it should be that type of progressive planning - adjusting, learning, fixing, improving,” Frontero said. “Hopefully the goal is by year five, you find out what’s working, what’s not working.”

Construction will focus solely on the underground parking garage until 2027 when portions of the garage are expected to open, increasing parking again. Then the resort will start building the hotel and retail shops.

In summer 2028, the new transit center will open and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

The construction team plans to work six days a week (Monday through Saturday), from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to meet those deadlines. Park City code allows construction as late as 9 p.m., and Deer Valley officials said crews will likely work late some days.

The ski resort plans to excavate nearly half a million cubic yards of dirt to build Snow Park Village. That’s enough to fill up over 140 Olympic-sized swimming pools. All of the dirt will be transported up onto the mountain, Bennett said.

“This is really beneficial,” Bennett said. “As you come down Success, a little bit before Stag Lodge skier’s right, the natural grade there is canted pretty significantly. So we put a ton of snow on skier’s right of that to get that flat, perfectly groomed service that we’re all used to. And this is going to help us out a lot.”

Deer Valley officials said traffic control plans will be developed to ensure access to neighborhoods during construction. The site’s general contractor will also be charged with monitoring and recording sound levels daily to ensure the noise stays within Park City code requirements.

It’s unclear how much the transformational project will cost Deer Valley, which is privately-owned by Alterra Mountain Company. The Park City Council is scheduled to discuss a public financing partnership for Snow Park Village next week.