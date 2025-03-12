Park City Council returns to Snow Creek tunnel proposal

The proposed tunnel would cross under state Route 224 to connect the The Yarrow DoubleTree hotel property to Snow Creek Plaza, home of The Market and a state liquor store.

It’s a heavy traffic area where jaywalkers are sometimes spotted and the nearest crosswalk is a short walk away.

If the council opts for a tunnel (conceptual renderings), estimates outlined in a staff report show the price tag could be well above $16 million, but that isn’t the only option on the table.

A cheaper alternative could be to install a high-intensity activated crosswalk, or HAWK, which is similar to what operates on Park Avenue in front of Fresh Market. A price estimate for a HAWK ranges from $500,000 to $800,000.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The HAWK in front of Fresh Market.

Any improvement will require coordination with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as Kearns Boulevard is a state-managed road.

The council could also choose to not move forward with any pedestrian improvements.

Park City voters approved a $15 million bond in 2007 to fund pedestrian projects around town. Over $4 million remains, and for years it’s been envisioned to fund the Snow Creek tunnel .

In April 2024 the Park City Council delayed moving forward with the tunnel due to a pending application to redevelop the DoubleTree hotel.

The developers working on that project had expressed a willingness to work with the city on the tunnel. But their proposal hit a snag last year when a majority of city planning commissioners said they weren’t in favor of granting height exceptions for the development.

The project is scheduled to return to the planning commission on March 26.

The Park City Council will discuss next steps for the tunnel at a public hearing Thursday.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.