© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Council returns to Snow Creek tunnel proposal

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:20 PM MDT
A conceptual rendering of what a pedestrian tunnel at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive could look like.
Park City Municipal
A conceptual rendering of what a pedestrian tunnel at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive could look like.

The Park City Council is again facing questions about a pedestrian crossing at Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. A tunnel has been considered for years and will be discussed again this week.

The proposed tunnel would cross under state Route 224 to connect the The Yarrow DoubleTree hotel property to Snow Creek Plaza, home of The Market and a state liquor store.

It’s a heavy traffic area where jaywalkers are sometimes spotted and the nearest crosswalk is a short walk away.

If the council opts for a tunnel (conceptual renderings), estimates outlined in a staff report show the price tag could be well above $16 million, but that isn’t the only option on the table.

A cheaper alternative could be to install a high-intensity activated crosswalk, or HAWK, which is similar to what operates on Park Avenue in front of Fresh Market. A price estimate for a HAWK ranges from $500,000 to $800,000.

Safety in action.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The HAWK in front of Fresh Market.

Any improvement will require coordination with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as Kearns Boulevard is a state-managed road.

The council could also choose to not move forward with any pedestrian improvements.

Park City voters approved a $15 million bond in 2007 to fund pedestrian projects around town. Over $4 million remains, and for years it’s been envisioned to fund the Snow Creek tunnel.

In April 2024 the Park City Council delayed moving forward with the tunnel due to a pending application to redevelop the DoubleTree hotel.

The developers working on that project had expressed a willingness to work with the city on the tunnel. But their proposal hit a snag last year when a majority of city planning commissioners said they weren’t in favor of granting height exceptions for the development.

The project is scheduled to return to the planning commission on March 26.

The Park City Council will discuss next steps for the tunnel at a public hearing Thursday.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta