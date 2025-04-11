© 2025 KPCW

PCPD 2025 Citizen Academy registration open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT
Students participate in the Park City Police Department's citizens academy.
Park City Police Department
Students participate in the Park City Police Department's citizens academy.

Park City and Summit County residents have the change to see what it takes to be a police officer.

Registration is open for the annual Park City Police Citizens Academy.

The 11-week program begins May 7 and teaches residents how officers protect and serve the community. The course includes lessons in SWAT and K-9 operations and crime scene investigations.

Participants must be at least 18-years-old with no prior criminal record and live in Summit County.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver