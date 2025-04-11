PCPD 2025 Citizen Academy registration open
Park City and Summit County residents have the change to see what it takes to be a police officer.
Registration is open for the annual Park City Police Citizens Academy.
The 11-week program begins May 7 and teaches residents how officers protect and serve the community. The course includes lessons in SWAT and K-9 operations and crime scene investigations.
Participants must be at least 18-years-old with no prior criminal record and live in Summit County.