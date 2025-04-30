MaWhinney parking lot seen as ‘suitable’ location for new Park City Senior Center

On Thursday the Park City Council will discuss the potential of building a new senior center on the Mawhinney parking lot on Park Avenue.

The MaWhinney lot has 47 total parking spaces and is located in between the Park City Library and the skatepark.

Park City staff recently conducted a feasibility analysis on the property to evaluate whether it’s a good fit as a senior center site.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said based on the findings, the MaWhinney property could work.

“But like most things in Park City, it’s complicated,” he said.

Dias said that’s due to several factors, including subsurface water, mining-era soil contaminants and overall compatibility with the area.

“It’s in this area that has a bunch of different uses,” he said. “Some of those uses are actually very compatible, given the time that those facilities are used or when their parking lots are full or not full. So with enough conviction, with enough gumption, we believe it’s a suitable location, but it’s going to have to be tailored sort of surgically to meet some of those challenges and needs and the complexity of the area overall.”

According to a staff report, the estimated cost to design and construct a new senior center on the Mawhinney lot is around $10 million.

The city is proposing a two-level building with nearly 10,000 total square feet. That would be triple the size of the existing senior center on Woodside Avenue.

The Park City Council is not scheduled to make any final decisions about the property Thursday, but there will be a public hearing.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has set a goal for the council to reach a decision about the new senior center by June 1.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. Thursday following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

