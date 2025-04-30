Park City open flame, fireworks ban will take effect June 15

Last week the Park City Council unanimously approved a resolution banning fireworks and open flames within city limits, which stretch from the McPolin Barn to Richardson Flat and upper Deer Valley. A map of city limits can be found here.

The ban is set to start June 15 and will run through October 31.

Park City has enacted a similar ban during the summer months in each of the past four years, due to wildfire risk.

“Wildfire remains Park City's most likely and potentially the most dangerous natural hazard,” according to a staff report .

The ban approved does not apply to permitted fire pits, gas stoves or charcoal barbeque grills.

Residents can apply for a fire operational permit through the city’s building department. Those would be the only exceptions allowed.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said there are also state restrictions related to fireworks.

“By state law , we can only set off fireworks during certain times of the year – within four days around the Fourth of July and then New Year’s and then also the Chinese New Year,” Owens said. “Outside of that, we can’t do fireworks anyway. However, by state law, if cities are going to enact firework bans, they have to let the county know by a certain time period, so that the county has time to make that information public and fireworks resellers can set up their plans for the year.”

Fireworks will also be banned in much of Wasatch County this summer, however, there are exceptions for the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day.

