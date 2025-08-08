Park City Mayor to launch 2034 Olympics task force

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the internal committee will be formed before she leaves office early next year.

“It’s really important to me that when I leave this office, we have an infrastructure in place for the next mayor to pick up and run with,” Worel told KPCW. “I’m really laying the groundwork right now, and I want to make sure that internally we’re organized.”

It’s unclear who will sit on the mayor’s Olympic task force or how large it will be, but Worel said regional collaboration is important.

“In my humble opinion, it’s silly for Park City to have its own committee planning the Games and then have Summit County have their own committee planning the Games, because we’re so intertwined,” she said. “We need to be working together. We need to be working regionally. So this committee, it’s my hope, will help to kind of steer those community wide efforts so that we’re aligned with them.”

The mayor said the group will focus on improvements that will last beyond the Winter Games, such as the future of state Route 248.

“I think they need to continue the conversation of who do we want to be in 2035 as a community, and how do we use the Olympics as a catalyst to get there?” Worel said.

Worel said she’s also passionate about creating more support for the families of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which has been a priority for the 2034 organizing team.

“I think that’s something that Park City shines in, because we have so many young athletes here and so many families that support them and that understand the needs of families when their athlete is competing, so I hope that we put a real emphasis on that,” she said.

Mayor Worel is vice chair of the Host Communities Committee and a member of the steering committee that were both established by organizers of the 2034 Games earlier this year.

The next mayor, either Ryan Dickey or Jack Rubin, will assume those roles after Worel leaves office in January.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.