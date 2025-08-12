© 2025 KPCW

Park City family’s bars destroyed in large Salt Lake City fire

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:20 PM MDT
A firefighter surveys the damage of a blaze in downtown Salt Lake City that injured three firefighters and burned several bars and restaurants, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
A firefighter surveys the damage of a blaze in downtown Salt Lake City that injured three firefighters and burned several bars and restaurants, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

A Park City resident says part of his family legacy has burned in a fire that caused millions of dollars in damage and claimed multiple bars and a restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City Monday.

Salt Lake City Fire Chief Karl Lieb said Tuesday that White Horse, Whiskey Street, London Belle and the Mexican restaurant Los Tapatios were destroyed in a large fire, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Firefighters were called to a cooking fire at the London Belle Supper Club on Salt Lake’s Main Street around 9 p.m. Monday. Three firefighters were injured while crews were on scene for hours as the flames spread to neighboring buildings. Lieb said about 80 firefighters were needed to contain the blaze.

He said a handful of establishments are expected to be total losses with damages estimated around $5 million, according to the Associated Press. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an email to KPCW, Cloudflare CEO and Park City resident Matthew Prince said his father, John, and business partners own Whiskey Street and White Horse.

Prince said he’s proud his dad “created two of the coolest bars in Salt Lake” and is “thankful all the employees and staff got out safe.”

The Park Record owner said they plan to rebuild and when they do, the locations will be “bigger and better.”

Prince told KPCW his father has a history in Park City development as well. He said John Prince previously owned properties on Old Town’s lower Main Street and was involved with the installation of the alpine slide at Park City Mountain.

Salt Lake City’s Downtown Alliance said on Facebook the destroyed buildings date back to the 1920s and “have long been part of the fabric of [Salt Lake City’s] Main Street.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said at a news conference Tuesday the city’s economic development office will work with affected businesses to help them reopen as soon as possible.
