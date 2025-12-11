Park City Singers to bring holiday cheer to local stage

About 60 local singers will take the stage for the first of three shows Friday at 7 p.m. at the Park City Community Church.

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Singers Musical Director Darla Cardwell and singer Mary Gootjes Listen • 6:24

Musical Director Darla Cardwell said many holiday classics are in the lineup, but there will also be some surprises.

“We have some multicultural pieces that may be new to you,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “We've got a beautiful Spanish Renaissance piece that celebrates Nativity in a very joyful dance-like manner.”

The Park City Singers’ “Songs of Light and Wonder” concert is Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children and are available online or at the door.