Park City Mountain to turn on the lights for special after-hours skiing

The mountain will host two community night skiing and dinner events open to the first 500 people who register. Skiing is free for Epic Passholders and $10 for everyone else. Dinner at Legacy Lodge is also $10.

The first community night skiing and dinner event is Feb. 6, to celebrate the start of the 2026 Olympics.

Skiers and riders will get the chance to chase down the mountain with National Ability Center Paralympians, watch the opening ceremony broadcast from Italy and enjoy a spaghetti dinner and hot cocoa.

The March event has a Friday the 13th theme. Along with skiing there will be tarot card readers, live music on the Payday deck and lasagna for dinner.

Registration is open for the Feb. 6 event. March 13 registration will open ahead of the event.

Park City Mountain will also run its Payday and First Time chair lifts after hours for the National Ability Center’s Friday Night Lights Ski-A-Thon Feb. 27.

Tickets are $50 for adults 13 and older and $15 for children 12 and younger. Profits from the event will support veterans programs at the NAC.