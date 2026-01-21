Molly Miller sworn in as Park City’s newest councilmember

Prospector resident Molly Miller took the oath of office at the Park City Council meeting Tuesday with her husband and daughter by her side in support.

Miller is filling the seat vacated by Mayor Ryan Dickey and will serve until January 2028. She kept her comments brief at the ceremony.

“I am so honored and humbled to have been appointed to this position. I'm so excited to get to work, so I won't delay us any longer. Thank you very much,” she said.

A Park City resident since 2011, Miller ran her own communications firm, Miller Media & Communications, serving clients including local and women-led businesses and organizations, including KPCW.

Before joining the council, she was vice-chair of the city’s Nonprofit Services Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the council on funding public service contracts and emerging community needs grants.

She previously told KPCW it was the most satisfying work of her career and galvanized her to run for office.

Miller is most excited to work on plans for the 5-acre Bonanza Park and Main Street revitalization.

She was appointed in a split vote Jan. 15. Councilmembers Tana Toly and Diego Zegarra voted for Miller, while councilmembers Bill Ciraco and Ed Parigian voted for former mayoral candidate Jack Rubin. Dickey broke the tie.