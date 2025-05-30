Molly Miller joins Park City Council race

Miller grew up in Michigan and attended university in Ann Arbor before beginning her career in New York City, which spanned public relations, theater, television and film.

She later moved to Utah to work as KSL’s morning executive producer in Salt Lake City.

Miller and her husband Andy moved to Park City in 2011, where she started her own communications firm, Miller Media & Communications, serving clients including local and women-led businesses and organizations, such as KPCW.

She has since closed that business and continues to freelance.

Miller said she’s recently turned her focus to volunteering for local organizations. She has spent years on the Park City Education Foundation’s communications committee and McPolin Elementary’s parent/teacher organization.

Miller said her latest work on Park City Municipal’s nonprofit services advisory committee has been the most satisfying work of her career and galvanized her to run for office .

“I love Park City,” Miller told KPCW. “I think it’s one in a billion. It’s just, we’re so lucky to live here. We’re so lucky to have access to these tremendous opportunities. Our schools are wonderful. Our recreation is second to none. Our community is just very loving and compassionate, and I really felt a sense of urgency to run now, because I feel like we are really at a turning point.”

She said the challenges in Park City are not new and continue to grow.

“The affordable and attainable housing is a big piece for me,” Miller said. “I was lucky enough to be able to buy a home years ago with my husband here, and certainly the market has changed. We’re seeing a lot of people leaving our school district, and I really do believe that creating ways for more families to live here, primarily year-round, will support an economic and cultural diversity that is crucial for our community to thrive.”

Miller said she is motivated to continue Park City’s support of local child care and is committed to learning the best ways to mitigate traffic congestion around town.

She also wants to expand support for the Park City Senior Center, which has seen a rapid growth in membership over the last several years.

Miller said her extensive experience in communications would help her be a collaborative councilmember.

“Having the respect to treat other people with dignity and listen to opposing viewpoints and understand that the benefit comes when we can all agree and move forward, I think is a key piece of what I would bring to the table,” she said. “I know I don’t have all the answers.”

Miller is the fifth person to announce their intent to run for the two open seats on the Park City Council.

If five or more candidates file to run, a primary election Aug. 12 will cut the candidate list to four ahead of the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Park City candidates must file between June 2 to June 6 to be on the ballot.