Recycle Utah will be one step closer to securing a permanent home next week

The Park City Council will consider a proposed land conveyance agreement with Summit County at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 3. It’s the next step in securing Recycle Utah’s future.

The nonprofit must leave its location in Bonanza Park by Sept. 1, 2026 , so Park City can redevelop the area. Recycle Utah also needs more space to operate; it currently operates on a 0.4-acre lot.

Under the land conveyance agreement, Summit County will give the city a 4.18-acre parcel of land just east of U.S. 40 near Silver Summit. In turn, the city must hand the land over to Recycle Utah.

According to a joint statement, the city, county and Recycle Utah identified the land as a long-term solution for the nonprofit.

The transfer of land is also structured as an exchange under existing agreements between the city and county and does not require new funding.

That’s because in 2017, the county allowed Park City to use up to 10 acres of Lower Silver Creek land as part of an agreement related to the Bonanza Flat purchase. The conveyance agreement will release the county from the 10-acre obligation.

In a statement, Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey said the move is “real forward progress.”

“With the city, county and Recycle Utah aligned, the path is clear and we’re moving deliberately toward a permanent solution that will serve our community for decades,” Dickey said.

Recycle Utah said previously its new facility will likely cost between $5 and $7 million . It plans to launch a capital campaign in April to fund construction.