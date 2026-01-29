Court debate over agreement to settle billionaire’s Treasure Hill home dispute delayed until June

The Park City Council approved a consent agreement Jan. 15 , aiming to end years of land use litigation over Matthew Prince’s Treasure Hill home.

Under the agreement, the city and Prince agreed to seek a dismissal of three pending lawsuits challenging the home’s height, floor area, roof design, parking area and whether it meets Park City’s historic standards.

As a practical matter, the agreement could clear the way for Prince — the CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare and owner of The Park Record — to apply for the building permit still needed to start construction.

The joint motion to dismiss was filed Jan. 21, but it doesn’t appear any resolution will come soon. The next hearing in the case is set for June 1.

Prince’s downhill neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, are involved in two of the outstanding lawsuits, but are not party to the consent agreement.

Attorneys representing the couple, Prince and the city were in 3rd District Court Thursday morning to discuss how the lawsuits will move forward in light of the consent agreement.

The Hermann’s attorney said a motion opposing the agreement will be filed with the court. Justin Keys told 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik the couple objects to the agreement and doesn’t believe it allows Prince and the city “to do what they want to do.”

Prince first submitted permit applications to build a single-family home, outdoor pool and terrace on the King Road property in 2022. The plans include 7,000 square feet of finished living space, 6,000 square feet of unfinished space and a 4,000-square-foot underground parking area. It's been described as a modern industrial-style home meant to echo the area’s historic mining structures.

Also Thursday, the court rejected Prince’s request for summary judgment concerning a shared driveway easement crossing the Hermann’s property. The driveway provides access to the Prince home lot.