Florida woman dies after ‘serious incident’ skiing Park City Mountain

A 61-year-old Florida woman has died after an incident while skiing at Park City Mountain Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The Vail-owned resort says the ski patrol was called to an intermediate trail near the Dreamscape lift for a “serious incident.” Responders found the woman and she was flown to the University of Utah hospital where she later died.

The skier’s identity and nature of the incident have not been released.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said in a statement to KPCW, “On behalf of the Park City Mountain team, we share our heartfelt condolences with the family and friends of our guest.”

This incident is the sixth in-bounds death at a Western U.S. ski resort so far in January.

CBS reports on Jan. 7, a 59-year-old skier died at Keystone in Colorado, another Vail-owned resort. A week later on Jan. 18, a 32-year-old snowboarder died after a crash at the same resort.

Colorado’s Fox 31 reports a 48-year-old Aspen Skiing Company employee died in a skiing accident Jan. 22 and the following day Denver-based 9News says a skier died after hitting a tree at Copper Mountain.

In Idaho, KTVB reports a man died after a skiing accident at Sun Valley Resort Sunday, Jan. 25.