Alf Engen Ski Museum hosts watch parties, 1956 Italy Olympics exhibit

Over 40 athletes are representing Park City at the Milan Cortina Olympics and there are dozens more competing who train in the area. To celebrate the athletes and bring the Olympic spirit to town, the Alf Engen Ski Museum is hosting watch parties.

Executive Director Annie Bommer said the museum’s family-friendly weekend watch parties are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature sports-themed crafts.

FULL INTERVIEW: Annie Bommer & Hunter Klingensmith Listen • 7:45

The museum will also host an Olympian event Feb. 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to noon.

“Shannon Bahrke will be coming and doing a workout with an Olympian event with us,” Bommer said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Wednesday. “Anyone is welcome. It won't be anything too crazy, but if you ever have wanted to work out with an Olympian, now is your chance.”

The museum also has a new exhibit juxtaposing the 2026 and 1956 Winter Olympics — both held in Cortina, Italy.

Bommer said the exhibit includes a display of two Team USA 1956 opening ceremony jackets. One was worn by Marvin Melville and the other by Dick Mitchell, both downhill skiers.

“One of the fun things about these coats is they were originally white. They look very similar to the 2026 coats that you saw in the opening ceremonies this year,” Bommer said. “However, the men didn't really like that they were white, and a lot of them dyed them blue.”

Melville kept his coat white, while Mitchell dyed his blue.

The exhibit also highlights the differences between the 1956 and 2026 Winter Olympics, including the added venues and sports. It’s on display through the Paralympic Games which run March 6-15.

