13th annual Park City Performing Arts fundraiser to raise money for venue upgrades

Park City Performing Arts will host its 13th annual Saints and Sinners masquerade gala March 14.

Attendees dressed in their finest gowns and suits will gather at the St. Regis Deer Valley to help raise money for the arts nonprofit's community outreach programs.

Executive Director Ember Conley said the funds help make their shows more inclusive.

“New this year, we are opening up more accessibility with our deaf community, and we offer an American Sign Language interpreter for our National Geographic live programs,” she said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Wednesday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Performing Arts Executive Director Ember Conley Listen • 13:17

She said the funds also support student outreach, intern programs and discounted tickets for veterans and seniors.

Saturday’s gala is the organization's main fundraiser, but there are events for locals throughout the year to help bring live music to the Wasatch Back. Conley said this year, much of the funding will go toward expanding the Canyons Village venue.

“We are expanding at Concerts on the Slopes, from 500 reserve seats to 1000 seats, which means we need to purchase some little chairs,” she said. “While it might not be a passion project for many, it is a desperate need for us.”

Concerts on the Slopes begins in July, but locals don’t have to wait to experience live entertainment.

Park City Performing Arts’ winter program is in full swing at the Eccles Center. Tickets are still available for shows in March and April.

Conley said performances range from live music from well-known artists to lectures and magic shows.

“On March 27 we have the mariachi and Mexican dancers. It's going to be beautiful,” she said. “April 3 is Sesame Street Live. This is going to be a great show. So Big Bird and Elmo. Elmo is going to be on the stage and ending the series National Geographic live Penguins of Antarctica.”

Park City Performing Arts is a financial supporter of KPCW.