Park City’s new city manager is Adam Lenhard

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey has selected Adam Lenhard as the town’s next city manager with council support. The announcement follows a nationwide recruitment process, which drew more than 70 applicants in all.

Lenhard has a bachelor’s degree in Land Use Planning and Resource Management and a Master of Public Administration from Brigham Young University.

In 2011, he became the youngest city manager statewide when he was promoted to the role in Clearfield City. Lenhard joined St. George as city manager in 2018. There, he oversaw more than 1,200 employees and led a range of operational, budgeting and organizational initiatives.

Lenhard resigned from St.George in 2022 after what The Salt Lake Tribune reported was pressure from the city council over his handling of a permit for a drag show on city property.

The family-friendly show was part of the HBO program “We’re Here” which follows three former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants who travel to conservative towns. Each episode ends with a public drag show featuring local residents.

Some councilmembers were unhappy with the decision, but in an email obtained by The Tribune, Lenhard told the council he believed the program had a First Amendment right to use the Town Square and that a denial would be discriminatory.

Lenhard told KPCW St. George has been home for the last eight years and he loved his team with the city. He wouldn’t change his decision regarding the permit.

“As a city manager, I take an oath, like other city officials and elected officials, to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Lenhard said. “We looked at the issue very carefully. It was an administrative issue. It was ultimately the city manager's call. I made my decision. I stand by it.”

Since leaving government, Lenhard has worked as a director in the private-sector construction industry since 2023. He said he wanted to return to city management as he has a passion for it.

“It gives a really unique opportunity to be in a position where you can make a difference, and my goal has always been to make a positive difference in the communities that I live in, that I work for,” Lenhard said.

In a statement, Dickey said Lenhard brings a strong track record of organizational leadership.

“Throughout this process, he demonstrated a thoughtful approach and a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our community,” he said. “I appreciate the council’s support throughout the recruitment and look forward to working together as we take this next step forward for Park City.”

Lenhard said he’s honored to have Dickey’s trust and is grateful for the council’s support.

He said he’s also in a unique position as he’s seen firsthand some of the challenges Park City faces, including affordable housing.

“Very early in my career, my wife and I and our two oldest kids had the chance to live in Park City for just a short time, and we loved it,” Lenhard said. “It was about nine months. I'd like to think we would have stayed, but winter rolled around and the little apartment we were in Prospector got converted to a nightly rental.”

Lenhard said he looks forward to serving Park City and working with the mayor, city council, staff and community members.

The Park City Council is set to confirm Lenhard as city manager at its regular meeting March 19.