Park City woman facing felony charge for alleged assault over off-leash dog

A Park City woman is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly swinging a plastic stake and punching another woman because her dog was not on a leash.

Kathleen Kearney Moaddeli is facing one count of third degree felony aggravated assault and a class B misdemeanor in connection with the Feb. 16 incident outside a rental home in the 2200 block of Jupiter View Drive in Park City.

An arrest affidavit filed with the Summit County Jail says Moaddeli called police claiming she had been assaulted by a woman who was walking her off-leash dog.

The report states police recognized Moaddeli’s phone number, which was linked to more than 40 other dog complaints lodged by a woman named Linda Miller. Police say the name is an alias Moaddeli

Park City police officers responding to the neighborhood spoke to a couple – identified in court papers as R.S. and S.C. – who said it was Moaddeli who had initiated the alleged assault.

The report says R.S. and her husband were walking with their dog when Moaddeli confronted her about why the dog was off-leash. R.S. said Moaddeli then grabbed a PVC snow stake and swung it at her, “yelling to get the dog on a leash and other toxic language.”

When R.S. grabbed the stake, the 62-year-old Moaddeli allegedly jumped on her and took her to the ground, where she slammed R.S.’s face on the pavement.

The affidavit says R.S. was left with injuries to her face, nose and elbow and told deputies she believed her nose was broken.

Police arrested Moaddeli on March 12 at the Park City Library after trying for weeks to reach her by phone. She was booked into the county jail and charged the following day in 3rd District Court.

Court records show a judge has ordered Moaddeli be held without bail.

Documents show her next court date had not yet been set yet. If convicted, Moaddeli could spend up to 15 years in prison.