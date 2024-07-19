Animal control reminds Summit County residents to license dogs

Anyone who needs to register their canine with animal control can do so at summitcounty.org.

“It’s our way to kind of keep track of them, same as you have to get a Utah driver's license for ID as a person,” Animal Control Officer Lourinda Chilson said. “That way we can keep track of their rabies information, which is the state and county requirement. So we're just fully aware of who's here and who owns them.”

Under Utah law, rabies vaccines are required for all dogs, cats and ferrets.

Summit County only requires licenses for dogs. Owners who don’t have one can be cited and required to pay a $50 fine.

However, the majority of citations written are for dogs “running at large,” according to Animal Control Field Supervisor Chad Kiehl. Fines range from $100 to $200.

Dogs are only allowed to be off-leash only if they have a working electronic dog collar and if the owner has a leash with them. Dogs should also be in sight and under voice command at all times.

Designated off-leash areas include Round Valley, Library Field and the Run-A-Muk dog park.

Dogs can be registered online or in person at Summit County Animal Control’s Wanship headquarters, at 1745 South Hoytsville Road.