© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City enacts spring fire ban ahead of wildfire season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:22 PM MDT
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.
Adolfo Meana
/
Adobe Stock
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.

Open flames and fireworks are banned through Oct. 31 in Park City.

The city council voted on the seasonal fire ban at its April 30 meeting ahead of what is expected to be a busy wildfire season after one of Utah’s lowest snow years on record.

Under the restrictions, the use of ignition sources, including open flames and fireworks, is prohibited within all Park City boundaries.

The restrictions do not extend to previously permitted fire pits, gas stoves or charcoal barbecue grills.

Park City is the first town in the Wasatch Back to enact fire restrictions.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver