Park City enacts spring fire ban ahead of wildfire season

The city council voted on the seasonal fire ban at its April 30 meeting ahead of what is expected to be a busy wildfire season after one of Utah’s lowest snow years on record.

Under the restrictions, the use of ignition sources, including open flames and fireworks, is prohibited within all Park City boundaries.

The restrictions do not extend to previously permitted fire pits, gas stoves or charcoal barbecue grills.

Park City is the first town in the Wasatch Back to enact fire restrictions.