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Basin Recreation asks for resident input on ways to play

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:20 PM MDT
The Basin Rec. Fieldhouse in Newpark features an indoor turf and track, basketball courts, a weight room and outdoor pool.
Snyderville Basin Recreation
Two open houses will be at the Basin Rec. Fieldhouse May 5 and May 7.

The organization is planning to expand its year-round recreation spaces, but before it moves forward, it wants to hear from locals.

Basin Recreation wants to hear from residents about the recreation experiences and amenities that matter most.

Residents can attend one of three open houses to ask questions and share what they’d like to see.

The sessions are May 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and May 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fieldhouse and May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trailside Park Room.

Staff will also be available at trailheads and Basin Rec. activities throughout the week.

Residents can also fill out the Finding New Ways to Play survey to provide feedback.

The survey closes May 10.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver