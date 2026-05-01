Basin Recreation asks for resident input on ways to play

Basin Recreation wants to hear from residents about the recreation experiences and amenities that matter most.

Residents can attend one of three open houses to ask questions and share what they’d like to see.

The sessions are May 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and May 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fieldhouse and May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trailside Park Room.

Staff will also be available at trailheads and Basin Rec. activities throughout the week.

Residents can also fill out the Finding New Ways to Play survey to provide feedback.

The survey closes May 10.