Utah resorts give people what they want: One more week of ski season

Brighton Resort and Snowbird are giving the people what they want. They’re staying open through May 10.

Brighton, the ski and snowboard area atop Big Cottonwood Canyon, posted a poll on its Instagram account Thursday morning asking if it should extend the 2025-26 season a week beyond Sunday’s original closing date. The response options were: “Yes, of course, why are you asking?” and “No, I’m over it.”

Roughly 200 people responded within the hour, resort spokesperson Jared Winkler said. Of those, more than 90% of them answered to the affirmative. That gave the resort the push it needed to offer another week of skiing and riding.

Thursday evening, Snowbird announced it would also extend the season an extra weekend for a Mother’s Day finale.

“We’ve had a great late-season boost from recent storms, and the interest from our guests made the decision easy,” Winkler said in a press release. “Spring skiing is always a special time up here, and we’re excited to keep it going a little longer.”

Brighton will be the only resort to offer midweek skiing and riding. Winkler said he expects the resort to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $49 for all days and all ages.

Despite the arrival of late-season powder, this week Snowbird reduced its operations to weekends only. The resort said in a press release that its lifts will run Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend, with the same hours next weekend. The Aerial Tram will run for scenic tours on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read the full article by Julie Jag at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.