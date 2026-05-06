Kearns Boulevard to close in Park City for repaving

Thursday at 6 a.m., Kearns Boulevard between Park Avenue and Bonanza Drive will close to all eastbound traffic, that’s traffic heading out of town.

That switches Friday morning when all inbound traffic heading west will be rerouted.

The closures will allow crews to repave the road after Rocky Mountain Power and Park City's transmission line undergrounding project.

Drivers are asked to follow all detour signs and plan ahead for delays.

Traffic will also shift on state Route 224 in Summit County this week as crews with High Valley Transit work on the new bus rapid transit lanes.