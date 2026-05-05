Summit County road work to shift lanes on state Route 224

Starting May 6, lanes between Bear Hollow Drive and White Pine Canyon Road will shift east so crews can clear vegetation and excavate the area. Some right turn lanes and sidewalks will be temporarily closed.

High Valley Transit asks cyclists and pedestrians to follow all posted closures and detour signs.

On Monday, crews began drilling under the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive to relocate a waterline and install new utilities in preparation for the new bus route.

Park City and Rocky Mountain Power are also wrapping up a transmission line burial project on Kearns Boulevard. This week crews are repaving a section of road near the cemetery.

State law enforcement and transportation officials say drivers must slow down and watch for traffic changes in active construction zones.