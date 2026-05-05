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Summit County road work to shift lanes on state Route 224

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:29 PM MDT
A rendering shows the future bus rapid transit lanes near McPolin Barn.
High Valley Transit
/
Park City Municipal
A rendering shows the future bus rapid transit lanes near McPolin Barn.

Lanes will shift on state Route 224 as crews working on High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit lanes begin early drainage work.

Starting May 6, lanes between Bear Hollow Drive and White Pine Canyon Road will shift east so crews can clear vegetation and excavate the area. Some right turn lanes and sidewalks will be temporarily closed.

High Valley Transit asks cyclists and pedestrians to follow all posted closures and detour signs.

On Monday, crews began drilling under the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive to relocate a waterline and install new utilities in preparation for the new bus route.

Park City and Rocky Mountain Power are also wrapping up a transmission line burial project on Kearns Boulevard. This week crews are repaving a section of road near the cemetery.

State law enforcement and transportation officials say drivers must slow down and watch for traffic changes in active construction zones.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver