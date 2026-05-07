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How to prepare for Utah’s wildfire season after record-low snow year

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:59 PM MDT
Firefighters extinguishing a lighting-caused wildfire in Wasatch County
Utah Fire Info
Firefighters extinguishing a lighting-caused wildfire in Wasatch County

Park City has banned open flames and fireworks within city limits ahead of the wildfire season.

Despite a near-normal water year, Utah’s record-low snowpack is creating an above-normal wildfire forecast.

In its most recent drought impact statement, the National Weather Service said above-normal fire potential will spread across the state by July. Those conditions kick in for southern Utah right away.

In the Wasatch Back, Park City enacted fire restrictions May 1, banning open flames and fireworks in city limits.

State officials are also encouraging residents to take simple, proactive steps throughout May as part of Wildfire Awareness Month.

The Utah Department of Natural resources advises residents to make a plan before fires start. That includes identifying evacuation routes, packing go-bags and making a household plan.

Property owners are advised to clear a five-foot buffer around their homes by removing all combustible material, clearing roofs and gutters and reducing entry points for embers.

For more tips on how to prepare for wildfires, visit BeReadyUtah.gov.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver