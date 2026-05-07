Heber City celebrates Cinco de Mayo with mariachi, lucha libre

The evening of May 5, every table at Taqueria Los Cuñados in downtown Heber was full. The restaurant buzzed with conversation as a mariachi band played.

Down the block at the Main Street park, Rachel Kahler welcomed residents to the city’s first official Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“We need to do a better job of just understanding each other’s cultures,” she said. “It feels like Heber has often kind of wanted people to adapt to what we believe, and I think we’re seeing a lot of people from all over the country and other countries that are moving here for opportunities.”

Kahler’s organization, the Community Alliance for Main Street, worked with the taqueria’s owner to plan an evening of mariachi music and lucha libre, Mexican wrestling with colorful masks and costumes.

As wrestling got underway onstage, 11-year-old Callum found a spot on the lawn, wearing his own black and gold luchador mask. He had seen lucha libre on TV and was excited to watch it in person.

Lucha libre was a new experience for high schooler Tania Chavez.

“I’m excited to see it,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been to anything wrestling-related, so I think it will be fun to just watch.”

Chavez was at Tuesday’s event with many other members of the Latino Youth Coalition. The teenagers sold ringside tickets to raise money for their club.

Over 200 people had gathered in the park by the time wrestling got underway. Performers came down from the stage to interact with the crowd, much to the delight of the children in attendance.

Kahler said she hopes the evening of festivities signals that all are welcome in Heber.

“Really, it is about unity,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to bring different cultures together.”