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Newborn elk spotted on Park City trail, officials say leave them alone

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 25, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT
A baby elk is bedded down near Payson Lakes in Utah.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A baby elk is bedded down near Payson Lakes in Utah.

A biker spotted a young elk on the Flying Dog trail over Memorial Day weekend.

Utah wildlife officials are reminding residents what to do when encountering baby animals in the wild.

A biker shared a video with KPCW of a newborn elk on the Flying Dog trail over Memorial Day weekend.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it is very common to find young deer and elk across the state from late May into June.

Newborn fawns and calves are frequently alone during their first weeks of life and wildlife officials urge everyone not to approach them.

If a person touches the animal, it leaves their scent and could draw predators to the creature.

After two or three weeks, the fawn will be strong enough to accompany its mother.

Wildlife officials advise recreators to give the animals plenty of space and never move them from the wild or take them home.

If the animal appears sick or injured, report it to the nearest DWR office.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver