Here is what’s in Donald Trump’s $1B plan to save the Great Salt Lake

After coasting across the receding waters of the Great Salt Lake on Saturday morning, the nation’s top environmental official announced that President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $1 billion to help save the landmark lake.

At Farmington Bay’s Eccles Wildlife Education Center after the nearly hourlong tour of the shrinking lake, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said he is confident the funding could put “far more than a dent” in addressing the drying lake.

“We must tackle this very important issue of the local community, the region, the state and the country,” Zeldin told reporters, adding that it requires a “new and urgent solution.”

Zeldin was joined by other Utah leaders, including Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kennedy, who quipped that Utahns do not want to see the Great Salt Lake turn into the Bonneville Salt Flats.

“We’ll have to call Salt Lake City Salt Flat City, and I’m not invested in that,” Kennedy said. “That name change would be very expensive and not worth it. We need this lake.”

In February, Trump pledged to help save the shriveling Great Salt Lake but had not said what that aid might look like. After that vow, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was working on a $1 billion funding proposal for the president.

The funding request, which Zeldin said is now awaiting congressional approval, calls for:



$300 million to pay farmers and other water users to lease or sell water rights so more water can flow to the lake.

$100 million for ecosystem restoration and removal of invasive plant species.

$244 million to support water conservation projects in cities and towns.

$66 million to resolve a land dispute with the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

$100 million for habitat management to protect migratory birds and other vulnerable species.

$190 million to invest in major engineering solutions to improve lake levels and the overall health of the system.

Read the full article by Samantha Moilanen at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.