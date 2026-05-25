Wasatch Trails Foundation debuts new singletrack, pump track this summer

The Wasatch Trails Foundation is rolling out new options for hikers and bikers this season.

Among the nonprofit’s most popular trails is the Wasatch Over Wasatch (WOW) trail, which begins at the top of Pine Canyon Road near Guardsman Pass, then drops down the mountain over about 11 miles and 2,500 feet of elevation.

Mike Rossberg is on the board of the foundation and said a new connection from Bonanza Flat to WOW opens the first week of June.

“There’s a new trail called Wowza, and it heads south from the southern edge of the Bonanza Flat area and connects onto the top section of the WOW trail,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 25.

FULL INTERVIEW: Wasatch Trails Foundation Treasurer Mike Rossberg Listen • 13:52

The 5-mile trail connects the existing Bonanza Loop Trail to WOW, creating an official singletrack link between Summit and Wasatch counties.

“You can ride from Park City to Heber all on dirt, and it’s a fantastic trail,” Rossberg said.

Wowza includes its own small loop with wooden jumps and features. Rossberg said the trail is well-suited to stand alone or to be part of a longer ride.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation is also in the early stages of planning the Heber Halo trail.

“We have a vision of connecting the whole Heber Valley with one interconnecting trail that goes around the whole valley, hence the halo idea,” he said.

The first leg would stretch from the Wasatch Mountain State Park golf course to the existing Deer Creek trail along the reservoir.

Feasibility and engineering studies will occur this summer. Rossberg said the foundation hopes to finalize the route by this fall and apply for grants to begin construction in 2027.

For bikers who prefer to test their skills on pavement, the Wasatch Trails Foundation is opening a new asphalt pump track at Southfield Park in Heber City.

The grand opening celebration will include food trucks, music and a bike giveaway. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. May 29.