Park City Council approves waste requirements for local businesses

The Park City Council approved code changes May 21 to increase recycling levels.

The new rules require waste haulers to register with Park City, identify the items they haul, label bins and report on weights annually.

Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin said haulers would start recording how much trash, food waste, recycling, cardboard or other materials are being picked up starting in July.

“If you are picking up recycling or food waste, we just want to make sure that you're taking it to a facility that recycles or takes that food waste,” he said. “Because I guarantee you everyone hears that the trash truck picked up my trash bin, then picked up my recycling bin, they all go to the same spot.”

If waste haulers don’t comply, they may receive a written warning and a fine of up to $500.

Businesses must comply to receive or renew a business license and have several options for doing so.

Those include providing proof of active waste and recycling services with an authorized hauler or participation in a shared waste program, like the Historic Park City Alliance.

Cartin said this creates a paper trail if there are issues with businesses not following protocol.

“If someone says, 'Hey, so and so business is dumping in our bins, … we can go talk to that business and say, 'Hey, let's go through your waste plan, let's see who you have accounts with,” he said.

Businesses can also self-haul their trash and recycling, but must register with the city. For example, a home-based business that exclusively uses residential curbside waste services.

Businesses can also be fined for violations and must follow rules related to the timely cleanup of spills and overflowing containers.