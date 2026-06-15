Park City, Wasatch County school districts to pass FY2027 budgets Tuesday

Park City and Wasatch County school districts will adopt fiscal year 2027 budgets after public hearings Tuesday.

Expenditures for Park City School District’s proposed budget total almost $246 million, which is about $16 million lower than last year.

The district plans to spend about $42 million on instruction, counselors, student transportation and administration. Another $21 million is set aside for capital projects, including ongoing construction at Dozier Field and the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

Expenditures in Wasatch County School District’s proposed budget total almost $136 million. That’s about $11 million higher than last year, due in part to hiring teachers for the new Deer Creek High School as well as expanding literacy programs.

Wasatch reports salaries and benefits account for almost 90% of proposed expenditures for its general fund. Almost $96 million is set aside for instruction, which includes teacher salaries and benefits as well as textbooks and software. Another $13 million supports district and school administrators.

Neither district plans to raise taxes for fiscal year 2027. However, homeowners may see a bump in what they pay if their home values have increased.

Park City’s budget hearing begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Wasatch’s is at 6:30 p.m. Both include opportunities for the public to provide input.

