How much it could cost to 'freshen up' Utah's Olympic venues

Utah lawmakers were briefed on how much it may cost to "freshen up" venues for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

During a briefing Tuesday before the Utah State Legislature's Transportation & Infrastructure Appropriations Subcommittee, the state's Division of Facilities and Construction Management updated lawmakers on Olympic venues.

"We were asked to provide a report to the committee on Olympic facilities and what we’ve invested and what we plan to invest in the future," said Andy Marr, DFCM Executive Director.

While the Utah 2034 Committee for the Games is raising private funds to run the Olympics and the Paralympics, there will still be some taxpayer funds spent on infrastructure. For example, many of the venues are publicly-owned facilities and there will be costs for transportation, public safety and other needs to stage a successful Games.

Unlike many other cities, Utah has not had its venues fall into disrepair. They are still in use, decades after the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Read Ben Winslow's full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.