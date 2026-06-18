What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Juneteenth

In Summit County, Park City and county offices will be closed including all Summit County Library branches.

Wasatch County offices and the library will also be closed Friday. Heber City will observe the holiday Monday, June 22.

Friday trash pickup in Wasatch County will be postponed to Monday. Trash collection in Summit County will not be affected.

Post offices will be closed Friday and no mail will be delivered.

However, state liquor stores are open Friday after observing the holiday early on Monday, June 15.

The holiday was officially recognized in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth marks the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced enslaved people were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

The legislation designated June 19 as a legal public holiday, making it the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.