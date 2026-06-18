Summit County’s short-term rental regulations stop at city limits

Summit County has drafted additional regulations for short-term rentals, potentially to include bans in certain neighborhoods.

If new regulations go into effect, they’ll only cover unincorporated areas. Code enforcement officer Scott Buchanan told KPCW his office doesn’t have jurisdiction within city limits.

However, Summit County’s new short-term rental hotline often receives calls from within Park City proper.

Buchanan has previously said code enforcement doesn’t want to discourage residents from calling, since it can be difficult to tell where city limits begin and end. After all, everyone’s mail in the unincorporated Snyderville Basin still says “Park City,” but in general, only those in 84060 are in Park City proper.

“Once I receive [a call], if I see they're out of the area, then we just make sure that they're moved along, and I speak to our counterparts over in Park City about it,” Buchanan told councilmembers in early June.

Park City Municipal has its own online nightly rental complaint form.

Code enforcement forwards calls from within a city or town, including eastside municipalities like Kamas and Coalville, to that municipality during regular business hours.

Similarly, noise complaints are forwarded to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in case deputies need to respond.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.