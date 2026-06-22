High Valley Transit construction ahead of schedule, new Park City detours

High Valley Transit construction will temporarily detour traffic again in Park City as work continues ahead of schedule.

The seven-mile project from Kimball Junction to Park City proper will add bus-only lanes to bypass congestion along state Route 224.

High Valley Transit's Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said some work happening now wasn’t scheduled until 2027.

“For example, the work that you're seeing between Canyons and White Pine, that work was not scheduled until next summer, but they had the ability to rework the schedule and pull that work into this year, and then also some of the work that they're doing near McPolin Barn, that median work that was also scheduled for next summer,” he told KPCW.

Shields said crews are also relocating storm drains and other utilities along state Route 224.

They will need to close lanes on Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 26.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs and slow down in construction zones.

Construction on the bus rapid transit project is expected to wrap in 2028 with services beginning that year.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.