Drift smoke advisory issued in Summit County as fires spread across Utah, Western states

Utah is entering the height of wildfire season. With fires burning from Weber to Iron counties, Summit County has issued a drift smoke advisory.

The Associated Press reports extreme heat and dry, windy conditions over the weekend fueled several wildfires, some prompting evacuations.

The Iron Fire is the largest in the state, burning about 24,000 acres and remains 0% contained since reported June 19.

The nearby town of Eureka’s 1,000 residents were evacuated Saturday after the human-caused blaze exploded in size. So far, no homes have been lost.

Officials in Summit County remind residents to only report a fire if they see a defined smoke column or flames.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the Wasatch Back although there are no active fires in Summit or Wasatch counties as of June 22.

For the latest fire updated, visit Utah Fire Info or sign up for Summit County's alerts by texting "SCFIRE" to 91896.