How to vote in Summit County Council, state, federal House races

Summit County’s four in-person polling locations for the 2026 primary election open at 7 a.m. June 23.

Voters can also drop their mail-in ballot in one of the county’s drop boxes or any polling location. Polls and drop boxes close at 8 p.m.

Residents who are not yet registered to vote can do so in person at a polling location June 23. They can check whether they're registered at vote.utah.gov.

Summit County races

Republicans across Summit County will nominate either Phil Lyman, a former state House representative and gubernatorial hopeful, and incumbent Celeste Maloy for the U.S. House District 3 race.

In Summit County, Utah House District 59 only includes Park City proper and part of the Snyderville Basin.

Political newcomer Jeffrey Pierce and Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle for the GOP nomination in that district, which also includes Wasatch County.

Only Democrats have announced runs for the two county council seats on the ballot this year: Districts 4 and 5.

Lawyer Christie Babalis and former planning commissioner John Kucera are running in District 4, the central Snyderville Basin.

In District 5, the Jeremy Ranch area, incumbent Canice Harte and Park City school board member Meredith Reed are the candidates.

Polling locations

Polls are located at Coalville City Hall, the Kamas library, the Quinn’s Junction health department building and the Kimball Junction library. Click here for their addresses.

Summit County also has 11 ballot drop boxes, including at the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride, Kimball Junction library, Kamas library and some eastside city halls. Click here for a full list.

Ballots sent through the mail must arrive at the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. June 23 to be counted.

The general election will be Nov. 3.