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Midway approves FY 2027 budget with no tax increase

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:47 PM MDT
From left, Midway leaders Lisa Orme, JC Simonsen, Craig Simons, Andy Garland and Kevin Payne.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
From left, Midway leaders Lisa Orme, JC Simonsen, Craig Simons, Andy Garland and Kevin Payne.

Midway will not raise property taxes in the new fiscal year, according to the budget finalized for the year starting July 1.

The Midway City Council unanimously approved a budget for fiscal year 2027 at a meeting June 16.

The only change since the tentative budget was presented earlier this summer is to the North Homestead water line project. Mayor Craig Simons said that number has been increased by $400,000.

“The addition was because of a water line that was overlooked, so we’ve added that in before the project,” he said.

Budget documents show Midway plans to spend about $3 million on the project in fiscal year 2027. That’s the largest share of next year’s water fund expenses, which will total nearly $8 million.

The budget also includes an $8.3 million general fund – that’s the cost of salaries, benefits and other essential government operations – and $3.5 million in capital improvement projects.

To review Midway’s budget in full, click here.
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Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler