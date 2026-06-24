Savor the Summit communal dinner to close Park City Main Street Saturday

Park City’s Main Street will close to cars Saturday morning for the annual Savor the Summit.

The outdoor dinner party will transform Main Street into a communal dining table with curated menus from a dozen Park City restaurants and live music.

At 6 a.m., the east side of Main Street will close for staging and equipment deliveries. The rest of the street closes to traffic at 10 a.m.

Parking fees will increase to event rates during the outdoor dining experience.

Main Street will reopen Saturday night.