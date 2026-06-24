Kouri Richins’ alleged fentanyl supplier charged with sex crimes

Robert Crozier, 47, initially said he sold fentanyl to Kouri Richins’ housekeeper, the same fentanyl prosecutors believe Richins would use to kill her husband in 2022.

He recanted that story on the stand at Richins’ trial this year, but a Summit County jury still convicted the Kamas-area mom of murder and attempted murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in May.

Then, on June 17, he was arrested for allegedly enticing a minor to engage in sex after an undercover sting operation.

Crozier allegedly sent lewd messages to an investigator with the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office who was posing as an underage girl online. The investigator said in arrest papers that Crozier asked for nude images in return.

The two arranged to meet up, the court papers state, and Crozier offered to bring methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested at the meeting place and is being held at the Box Elder County jail without bail.

Monday, prosecutors charged Crozier with two second-degree felony counts of enticing a minor, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He also faces three class A misdemeanor counts of enticing a minor, a second-degree felony for distributing harmful material to a minor and a class B misdemeanor drug possession charge.

His initial appearance in 1st District Court is set for June 29.